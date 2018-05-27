Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash happened just south of the Gibraltar tunnels

A person has died after the car they were driving came off the road and crashed in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police said the vehicle came off the southbound A40 between the Gibraltar tunnels and Dingestow at about 00:20 BST.

The 57-year-old driver of the grey Range Rover was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound carriageway remains closed between Cinderhill Street and Mitchel Troy.