Roath assault: Two arrested after man dies
- 27 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been arrested after a man died in hospital following an assault in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said officers were called to Oakfield Street, Roath, at about 02:20 BST.
A man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
The force has not said what the people have been arrested on suspicion of, but the area remains cordoned off while officers investigate.