Image copyright PA

A serious accident involving two lorries is causing traffic delays near Cardiff.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at the scene of the collision on the A4232 Ely link road between the M4 junction 33 to Culverhouse Cross.

South Wales Police said the link road had been closed in both directions and would remain so until late afternoon.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said an air ambulance had also attended.