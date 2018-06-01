Image copyright BBC/FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Denise Rosser's family said they were grateful to the local community for the help they provided to police

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at her home near Merthyr Tydfil.

Simon Winstone, 49, is accused of killing Denise Rosser, 38, between 27 May and 30 May.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address during a three-minute hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' court.

Mr Winstone, of Bedlinog, Merthyr Tydfil, was remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court at a later date.

Miss Rosser was found dead on Tuesday at her home in Lewis Street, Bedlinog, following a 999 call shortly after 06:00 BST.

Following her death, her family thanked people for "all the support they provided to Denise over the years".