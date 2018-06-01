Image copyright Sou Image caption Damian John Hill, 39, died from his injuries in hospital

The family of a man who died after being attacked in Cardiff have urged people to come forward and speak to police.

Damian John Hill was assaulted in Oakfield Street, Roath, at about 02:10 BST on Sunday.

Police are treating his death as murder and five arrests have been made so far.

In a statement, Mr Hill's family described the 39-year-old as "much loved" and said they were devastated by their loss.

It continued: "We would like to thank the police for the inquiries and investigation conducted so far, and would especially like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information.

"We urge any other members of the public who may have information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact the police."

On Wednesday, detectives arrested a 19-year-old man in Grangetown on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old woman was then arrested in the Adamsdown area of Cardiff on Thursday.

Both remain in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station.

A force spokesman said a 33-year-old woman has been released under investigation, while no further action is being taken against two men aged 26 and 25.