Image caption Whitmore Beach, Barry Island, was the location for the triathlon

A man has died while taking part in a triathlon in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The 43-year-old is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest at Whitmore Beach, Barry Island, just after 07:30 BST.

South Wales Police was called to the scene where ambulance crews and the coastguard tried to save the man.

His family has been informed and SWYD Sprint Triathlon organisers All Or Nothing Events have been asked to comment.