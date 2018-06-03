Image copyright Sou Image caption Damian John Hill, 39, died from his injuries in hospital

Two people have been charged with murder after a man was fatally attacked on a Cardiff street.

Damian John Hill, 39, was assaulted in Oakfield Street, Roath, at about 02:10 BST on Sunday and later died at the city's University Hospital of Wales.

Kalib Steven Facey, 19, and Philomena McDonagh, 33, both of no fixed address, will appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The pair have also been charged with robbery, South Wales Police said.

Det Ch Insp Rob Cronick, who is leading the investigation, said they were still trying to identify everyone who was in the vicinity of Oakfield Street at the time of the attack.

He appealed for witnesses to come forward.