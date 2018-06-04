South East Wales

Damian Hill: Two in court over fatal street attack

  • 4 June 2018
A photo of Damian John Hill. It looks to be a photo of a photo on a screen. He has short brown hair and is smiling i the image. Image copyright Sou
Image caption Damian John Hill, 39, died from his injuries in hospital

Two people have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in a Cardiff suburb.

Damian John Hill, 39, was assaulted in Oakfield Street, Roath, at about 02:10 BST on 27 May and later died at the University Hospital of Wales.

Kalib Steven Facey, 19, and Philomena McDonagh, 33, were brought before Cardiff Magistrates' Court earlier.

They were both remanded in custody and will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 6 June.

Related Topics

More on this story