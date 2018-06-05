Image copyright Empics

Armed police have been called to a derelict building in Tredegar after reports of a man with a machete.

Officers at the scene in Bridge Street and have cordoned off an area in the industrial estate.

Eyewitnesses say a man has been seen on top of a building throwing masonry and shouting at officers.

Gwent Police confirmed it was investigating the incident and insisted there was no danger to the public.

Image copyright Lee Walsh Image caption Around 25 officers have been seen at the scene of the incident in Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent

A force spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Attlee Way, Tredegar, at 08:45 BST.

"The caller stated that a man was armed with a machete during the incident.

"Officers are currently dealing with a disturbance at a property in Bridge Street, Tredegar, involving one man.

"We believe this is linked to the earlier incident.

"At present, the scene is contained."

Image copyright Lee Walsh Image caption As well as armed officers, a drone has also been spotted within the police cordon

Businessman Lee Walsh, who owns a tile shop nearby, said local traders have been prevented from accessing the industrial estate.

He said: "The building the man is on top of is a listed one, and it's not looking safe, so I think that's why police are taking care with it and haven't stormed it.

"He was on top of the building throwing masonry and shouting at officers, but he appears to have gone onto the ground level.

"There is armed police here and officers have also used a drone as well."