Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beyonce and Jay-Z are to perform in Cardiff on Wednesday evening

There will be road closures in Cardiff city centre ahead of Beyonce's concert on Wednesday evening.

The Crazy in Love singer is kicking off her UK tour with husband Jay-Z at the Principality Stadium.

Fans arriving for the Run the World II tour are advised to leave large bags and prohibited items at home as there will be enhanced security checks.

Arriva Trains Wales is advising passengers to get the earliest train possible.

Several roads will close in the city centre at 18:00 BST and are not expected to re-open until 23:30.

Park and Ride facilities will be available at the Cardiff City Stadium in Leckwith.