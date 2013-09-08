£100,000 wi-fi traffic cameras for key Swansea roads

New wi-fi cameras costing £100,000 will be installed around Swansea's traffic hotspots to help manage congestion.

The 10 cameras will connect to the city's main traffic control room via wi-fi to give traffic officers a better view of the roads at peak times.

Wi-fi will also avoid installing expensive fibre connections to link the cameras to the control centre.

Areas including Fabian Way, Carmarthen Road and around the Liberty Stadium will have cameras.

Chris Vinestock, head of highways and transportation at Swansea council, said: "We have identified a number of sites in the city which experience high volumes of traffic every day.

"They are not monitored by traffic cameras at present so we want to install new cameras to cover these sites.

"Having a visual display of a specific site means we can monitor it better and hopefully keep traffic flows moving more effectively."

The scheme will also lead to an 80% reduction in annual communications costs.