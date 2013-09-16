Private wardens to fight dog mess and litter in Swansea

Image caption Swansea council said offenders could be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice

Dog mess and litter wardens are being introduced in Swansea to help the city's council cut a £3m annual clean-up bill.

Swansea council has become the latest Welsh authority to bring in a private firm to patrol the streets handing out £75 on-the-spot fines.

They will be using 3GS environment enforcement officers to work alongside the existing litter patrol teams.

Denbighshire, Blaenau Gwent and Vale of Glamorgan councils use Xfor security.

Swansea council cabinet member June Burtonshaw said: "Residents have told us they want us to tackle litter and dog fouling.

'Keep communities clean'

If residents use litter bins and clean up after their pets then they won't need to worry about receiving a fixed penalty June Burtonshaw, Swansea council cabinet member

"Litter costs the council almost £3m a year to clean up and dog fouling blights our communities.

"Bringing in an external company to help us tackle litter louts will send out a clear message that we are serious about litter."

Two extra litter collection teams have been recruited by the council as well as another enforcement officer.

And 60 more dog mess bins have also been installed in key areas of the city including the centre, Penderry and Townhill.

Mrs Burtonshaw added: "Investment in new bins will give residents the opportunity to help us keep their communities clean.

"If residents use litter bins and clean up after their pets then they won't need to worry about receiving a fixed penalty."