Two Llanelli men questioned on suspected human trafficking

Two men have been held on suspected human trafficking offences, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.

The pair, aged 40 and 43, both from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, were held by police on Friday.

Det Insp Richard Hopkin said the raid was "isolated" and not connected to other investigations elsewhere.

He said: "We are still very much in the early part of our inquiry and will know more about the circumstances as our enquiries progress."

The police helicopter was used in the operation to arrest the men.

Det Insp Hopkin added: "Further information on the progress of our investigation will be made available when it is appropriate for us to do so."