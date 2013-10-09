Swansea pharmacist Stephen Newbury dies in French marathon

Image caption Stephen Newbury ran Newbury Pharmacy in Swansea for 22 years

Tributes have been paid to an award-winning pharmacist who died while taking part in a marathon in France.

Stephen Newbury, 56, who ran Newbury Pharmacy in Swansea for 22 years, took ill during the Lyon marathon on Sunday and died in hospital.

He had been a regular fund-raiser and had taken part in a number of marathons.

Earlier this year, Mr Newbury won the Pharmacy of the Year award at the Welsh Pharmacy Awards.

Councillor Miles Thomas, who worked for Mr Newbury in his shop in Mumbles, said: "It's a tremendous shock.

"He was a very fit man and ran in a number of marathons.

"The village has lost a very good friend and a very good businessman.

"Everybody knew Stephen and he always had plenty of time for everybody no matter how busy the shop was."

Debbie Orme, editor of Welsh Pharmacy Review, said the father of two would be "sorely missed".

She added: "Steve Newbury was a true gentleman, who placed his patients at the centre of his care and used his people - and personal - skills to make his pharmacy the first port of call for many in the area."