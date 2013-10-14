Speedboat dumped in Glyncastle Forest, near Resolven

Image caption Natural Resources Wales said the boat had no markings to indicate where it had come from

A speedboat has been found dumped in a forest in Neath Port Talbot and an appeal has been made to find its owner.

The unusual discovery was made in Glyncastle Forest, near Resolven, after a tip off from a member of the public.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the taxpayer would have to pick up the bill for removing it unless the owner could be located.

It said there were no markings on the boat to indicate where it had come from.

An NRW spokesperson said: "This type of irresponsible behaviour spoils the enjoyment of our woodlands for residents and visitors alike.

"We are carrying out an investigation to find out who is responsible as the cost of removing the boat will ultimately be picked up by the taxpayer unless we catch those responsible.

"We are appealing for information from the public and would urge them to contact our incident hotline on 0800 807060. All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence."

Resolven is about 11 miles (more than 15km) from the sea.