South West Wales

Pensioner, 70, dies in Loughor house fire

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a house fire in which a pensioner died.

Crews were called to Bwrw Road in Loughor, Swansea, at about 21:25 BST on Monday.

The death of the 70-year-old woman is being treated as unexplained while a forensic examination is taking place to find out what started the fire.

South Wales Police are investigating with the fire service and the woman's next of kin have been informed.

