Pensioner, 70, dies in Loughor house fire
- 15 October 2013
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a house fire in which a pensioner died.
Crews were called to Bwrw Road in Loughor, Swansea, at about 21:25 BST on Monday.
The death of the 70-year-old woman is being treated as unexplained while a forensic examination is taking place to find out what started the fire.
South Wales Police are investigating with the fire service and the woman's next of kin have been informed.