Inquiry after body found in Swansea garden
- 16 October 2013
An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in a garden in Swansea.
Police in the city said they were told on Tuesday evening about the discovery in a garden in Guildhall Road North near the Guildhall.
Officers from the South Wales force remain at the scene although they have said at this stage they do not regard the death as suspicious.