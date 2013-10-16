Motorcyclist, 40, dies after crash on A4109, near Neath

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving two other cars, say South Wales Police.

The 40-year-old man was riding a blue Suzuki bike towards Aberdulais, near Neath, at about 08:25 BST on Wednesday.

Two other vehicles, a blue Renault Clio and a white Skoda taxi, travelling in the opposite direction were also involved in the collision.

The 50-year-old female Clio driver suffered minor injuries while the occupants of the Skoda were not hurt.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.