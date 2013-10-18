Tributes to 'shining light' Gregory Flowers after crash on A4109, near Neath

Image caption Mr Flowers was described as an "amazing father"

Tributes have been paid to a 40-year-old motorcyclist who died after a collision involving two other vehicles.

Father-of-three Gregory Richard Ness Flowers, from Crynant, near Neath, was riding a blue Suzuki towards Aberdulais at about 08:25 BST on Wednesday.

A Renault Clio and a white Skoda taxi were heading in the opposite direction.

His wife Liwsi said he was "larger than life, always smiling" while eldest son Kyle, 20, said he was the "shining light" for all the family.

Mr Flowers' family said he was well known in the village and where he worked as a prison officer and later as a probation support officer.

He enjoyed fishing, playing on a games console, supporting Liverpool FC, together with having the occasional drink at his local pub.

His mother Ann added: "Greg was the sunshine of my world, always happy and helpful.

"No-one will ever replace him in this world. He gave the best hugs on numerous occasions, any time of the day and night."