Milford Haven man injured in Hakin taxi collision
- 19 October 2013
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 64-year-old pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in a collision with a taxi near Milford Haven.
The incident happened in St Anne's Road, Hakin, just after midnight on Saturday.
The injured man, who is from Milford Haven, is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the roads policing team at Haverfordwest police station.