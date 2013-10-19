Milford Haven man injured in Hakin taxi collision

From the section

A 64-year-old pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in a collision with a taxi near Milford Haven.

The incident happened in St Anne's Road, Hakin, just after midnight on Saturday.

The injured man, who is from Milford Haven, is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the roads policing team at Haverfordwest police station.