Police hunt Swansea city centre jaw-break assault man
- 22 October 2013
- From the section South West Wales
Police investigating an assault in Swansea city centre which left a 20-year-old man suffering a broken jaw, have released a picture of a man they want to speak to.
The assault happened between 01:00 and 02:00 BST on Saturday 21 September on the Kingsway near the taxi rank which is opposite Oceana nightclub.
South Wales Police say they want to trace the man pictured on CCTV.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.