Image caption Jobs at the call centre in Swansea had been expected to be relocated

The company that runs holiday brands Thomson and First Choice has reversed a decision to close its Swansea call centre, saving 48 jobs and creating new posts.

TUI UK & Ireland's cruise support and sales team in Mariner Street was due to shut with roles relocated in the UK.

But it will now act as a satellite operation for the firm's Coventry centre.

Jobs are being advertised with more expected to be announced soon.

Kathryn Ward, retail and financial service director for TUI UK & Ireland, said: "The team in Swansea is highly respected across our business for the high levels of service and support they provide to our customers.

"I am therefore delighted that as well as being able to keep the call centre open we now have vacancies to fill."