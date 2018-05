A 67-year-old man has died and four people have been injured following a crash on Gower.

Police were called to the road between the B4271 and Reynoldston at 22:55 BST on Friday after a green Rover and white Kia Cee'd collided.

The man, from Hampshire, was pronounced dead at Morriston Hospital while the four others are being treated.

The road remains closed while police carry out investigations and anyone with information should call 101.