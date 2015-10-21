Man, 19, charged after writer Julian Ruck 'hit-and-run'

Image copyright Swansea Evening Post

A 19-year-old man has been charged following a suspected hit-and-run that left writer Julian Ruck seriously hurt.

Mr Ruck, 59, is in a critical but stable condition after suffering head and leg injuries during an incident at 19:40 BST on Saturday on New Street, Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire.

The man is charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to stop and report a road collision.

He will appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 5 November.

Mr Ruck is the author of four books and a columnist for local newspapers.