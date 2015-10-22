South West Wales

Eight Carmarthenshire Council staff members suspended

Eight members of staff have been suspended by Carmarthenshire Council, the local authority has confirmed.

An internal investigation has been launched, but no further details have been given.

Executive board member for human resources Cllr Mair Stephens said: "It is not appropriate to comment any further at this time."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites