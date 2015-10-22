Eight Carmarthenshire Council staff members suspended
Eight members of staff have been suspended by Carmarthenshire Council, the local authority has confirmed.
An internal investigation has been launched, but no further details have been given.
Executive board member for human resources Cllr Mair Stephens said: "It is not appropriate to comment any further at this time."