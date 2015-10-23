Armed robber Ross Hopkins caught after Facebook appeal

Image copyright South Wales Police

An armed robber who carried out two raids in seven minutes was caught following a police appeal on Facebook.

Pictures of Ross Hopkins, 33, were posted online after raids at stores in Waunarlwydd, Swansea, on 27 September.

He ran off empty-handed from the first store after a shop worker produced a baseball bat but made off with several hundred pounds from the second shop.

He was given seven years at Swansea Crown Court for admitting armed robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.

South Wales Police Det Ch Insp Darren George, said: "The suspect was traced, arrested and charged in little over 24 hours thanks to the support of the public.

"The thoroughness of the investigation and the evidence against him resulted in his guilty pleas and a substantial prison sentence.

"We often appeal to the public through the media and this case shows that if you provide information then we will act on it and bring offenders to justice."