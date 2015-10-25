Two men hurt in microlight crash in Neath Port Talbot

Image copyright Athena

Two men have been taken to hospital after a microlight crashed in Neath Port Talbot.

The aircraft came down at an old airfield near Margam Country Park, Port Talbot, just after 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

The two men are being treated for non life-threatening injuries at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend.

South Wales Police is investigating on behalf of the Air Accident Investigation Branch.