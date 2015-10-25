South West Wales

Two men hurt in microlight crash in Neath Port Talbot

Microlight after crash Image copyright Athena

Two men have been taken to hospital after a microlight crashed in Neath Port Talbot.

The aircraft came down at an old airfield near Margam Country Park, Port Talbot, just after 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

The two men are being treated for non life-threatening injuries at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend.

South Wales Police is investigating on behalf of the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites