Two men hurt in microlight crash in Neath Port Talbot
- 25 October 2015
Two men have been taken to hospital after a microlight crashed in Neath Port Talbot.
The aircraft came down at an old airfield near Margam Country Park, Port Talbot, just after 11:00 GMT on Sunday.
The two men are being treated for non life-threatening injuries at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend.
South Wales Police is investigating on behalf of the Air Accident Investigation Branch.