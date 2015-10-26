Alec Warburton murder accused David Ellis in court

Image caption David Ellis (r) appeared at Swansea Crown Court accused of murdering Alec Warburton

A man accused of murdering Swansea landlord Alec Warburton has appeared at the city's crown court.

David Craig Ellis, 40, attended a preliminary hearing via video link, with the case adjourned ahead of a plea being entered in January 2016.

Mr Ellis was remanded in custody, having been charged with murdering his landlord between 30 July and 7 August.

Mr Warburton, 59, went missing from his home in Sketty, on 31 July and his body was found in Conwy, on 20 September.

Mr Ellis was arrested in Ireland on 18 September and extradited to the UK.