Five fishermen rescued after boat sinks off Milford Haven

Five fishermen had to be rescued from a sinking fishing boat after it struck an object off the Pembrokeshire coast.

A lifeboat, a rescue helicopter and a pilot vessel were dispatched to the sinking boat near Milford Haven harbour at about 02:10 GMT on Wednesday.

The crew were all rescued from a life raft and no-one was injured.

Milford Haven Coastguard said attempts will be made to salvage the 15 metre (49ft) boat, which is currently aground in West Angle Bay.

The boat is not blocking the shipping lane, the coastguard added.