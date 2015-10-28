Safe '£30k short' after South Wales Police raid on home

Image copyright Wales News Service

Savings of £77,000 confiscated by police in a house raid were £30,000 short when returned to their owner, a court has heard.

Joedyn Luben told Cardiff Crown Court his seized safe contained life savings.

He faced no police action after the raid and said a cheque to return the cash was £30,000 less than the total.

Det Sgt Stephen Phillips, 47, of Swansea, Det Cons Christopher Evans, 38, of Llangennech, and Michael Stokes, 35, from Glynneath, deny theft.

Law student Mr Luben said one of the defendants asked him for the security code for his safe during a search of his home on 1 April 2011.

'We're in'

An officer then relayed the combination to colleagues raiding his mother's home across the street in Penlan, Swansea.

He heard beeps over the police radio indicating the attempt was successful before an officer shouted: "Yes, we're in," the court heard.

Mr Luben, whose home was searched as part of a drugs investigation, denied the money was the proceeds of crime, claiming he had been saving since he was 16.

The safe, and another from his house, was seized, but when police contacted him to return the amount in a cheque weeks later, it was "about £30,000" less than what had been inside.

He told the court: "I made it very clear I was unhappy with the money reflected on the cheque."

Mr Phillips is accused of four counts of theft while Mr Evans and Mr Stokes both face two charges.

The case continues.