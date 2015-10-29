Blue plaque for Swansea scientist Edward "Taffy" Bowen

Image copyright Swansea University Archive Image caption Edward George Bowen, who died in 1991.

A pioneering scientist from Swansea has been honoured in his home city, 75 years after his work helped to win the Battle of Britain.

A blue plaque has been unveiled recognising the work of Edward "Taffy" Bowen, outside his childhood home on Stepney Lane, Cockett.

The physicist's work contributed to the development of radar technology, which aided the allies in World War Two.

He grew up in the city and graduated from Swansea University in 1930.

Mr Bowen also played a key role in developing radio astronomy in the United States and Australia.

"Edward Bowen's work in helping develop radar and radio astronomy is the stuff of legend," said Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's cabinet member for enterprise, development and regeneration.

"The world we live in could be very different if it wasn't for his genius because his work helped give the Allies a crucial advantage during the Second World War."