Talks over Dulais Valley doctor shortage concerns

Talks to try and maintain high-quality GP services in Neath Port Talbot have been taking place, amid concerns the health board there will struggle to replace departing doctors.

The Dulais Valley practice in Seven Sisters will lose two of four doctors.

As a result the Coelbren branch clinic is closed to GP appointments this week, and faces further future restrictions.

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board said it was not possible to maintain the level of local service.

Lindsay Davies, head of primary care and planning, said: "Like many other local practices, the partnership will shortly introduce a call management and telephone consultation system.

"This will help them manage demand more appropriately, particularly if they are successful in recruiting alternative clinical staff."