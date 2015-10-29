UNESCO recognises Swansea's efforts to promote learning

Swansea's efforts to promote learning have been recognised at an international conference.

Swansea Bay City Region was one of 12 cities given an award and highlighted in a publication by UN agency UNESCO as its only "Learning City" in the UK.

The aim of the event, which took place in Mexico, is to support efforts to create a culture of lifelong learning.

Swansea council said it was "proud" and the university said it was "encouraging".