Village celebrates Nigel Owens' Rugby World Cup final role

Image copyright Sadie Dowen/Twitter Image caption This picture of a congratulations sign in Mynyddcerrig was tweeted to the Welsh referee

People from Nigel Owens' home village are celebrating his role refereeing the Rugby World Cup final.

Mynyddcerrig, in Carmarthenshire, has been decorated with bunting and banners following his appointment.

Owens will take charge of the final, taking place at Twickenham on Saturday.

After seeing a congratulations banner, Owens tweeted: "Had a tear to my eye seeing this. People of Mynyddcerrig my home village you make me so proud of where I am from."