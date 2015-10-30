South West Wales

Cannabis crackdown leads to 10 arrests in Swansea

Ten men have been arrested in a police operation to tackle drug dealing in Swansea.

Around £10,000 worth of cannabis, along with cash and a number of vehicles were seized in the crackdown on Thursday.

South Wales Police said the men arrested were aged between 21 and 42.

Five were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and five were arrested for possession.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites