Cannabis crackdown leads to 10 arrests in Swansea
- 30 October 2015
- From the section South West Wales
Ten men have been arrested in a police operation to tackle drug dealing in Swansea.
Around £10,000 worth of cannabis, along with cash and a number of vehicles were seized in the crackdown on Thursday.
South Wales Police said the men arrested were aged between 21 and 42.
Five were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and five were arrested for possession.