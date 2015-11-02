Swansea's Kingsway now a one-way road following deaths

Image caption The new route means all traffic will travel in the same direction

A new one-way system has been introduced on Swansea's Kingsway following a two deaths and a number of pedestrians being hurt on the route.

Previously cars and lorries were restricted to one-way traffic, but buses and taxis used a separate two-way section.

The change now means all traffic will travel in a westerly direction.

Safety barriers were introduced earlier this year after a second person was killed crossing the road in two years.

Image copyright South Wales Police/Twitter Image caption Sgt Louise Lucas who was based at Llanishen police station in Cardiff

Sgt Louise Lucas died after being hit by a bus in March, while Daniel Foss, 37, died in 2013.

The changes were brought in after a review of the system and the withdrawal of the city's Ftr Metro bendy bus - which the layout was designed for.

David Hopkins, cabinet member for environment and transportation, said: "The change to a one-way route for buses and cars will hopefully mean the route is safer for pedestrians."