Swansea's Kingsway now a one-way road following deaths
A new one-way system has been introduced on Swansea's Kingsway following a two deaths and a number of pedestrians being hurt on the route.
Previously cars and lorries were restricted to one-way traffic, but buses and taxis used a separate two-way section.
The change now means all traffic will travel in a westerly direction.
Safety barriers were introduced earlier this year after a second person was killed crossing the road in two years.
Sgt Louise Lucas died after being hit by a bus in March, while Daniel Foss, 37, died in 2013.
The changes were brought in after a review of the system and the withdrawal of the city's Ftr Metro bendy bus - which the layout was designed for.
David Hopkins, cabinet member for environment and transportation, said: "The change to a one-way route for buses and cars will hopefully mean the route is safer for pedestrians."