Man denies lying in South Wales Police officers theft case

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Left to right: Christopher Evans, Michael Stokes and Stephen Phillips who all deny the charge

A Swansea man who claims officers from South Wales Police stole his £30,000 life savings during a raid at his home has denied lying about the amount of money taken.

Joedyn Luben told Cardiff Crown Court he had £77,000 in a safe in Penlan.

But the court heard Mr Luben and his family have "relatively low incomes".

Det Sgt Stephen Phillips, 47, of Swansea, Det Cons Christopher Evans, 38, of Llangennech, and Michael Stokes, 35, from Glynneath, deny theft.

Vincent Coughlin QC, representing Mr Stokes, told the jury a specialist investigator had analysed bank accounts belonging to Mr Luben, his brother and his mother.

The investigator found all three had mortgages and saw no evidence of them having the capacity to save, the court was told.

"Money was tight," said Mr Coughlin.

When asked to explain almost £48,000 of "unexplained credits" to his bank account between 2005 and 2010 Mr Luben replied: "It's police officers on trial here for corruption, not myself."

Under cross-examination from Jonathan Rees QC, representing Mr Evans, he denied the money was related to the sale of drugs.

Mr Rees told the court drugs including cocaine and cannabis were found at a house owned by the Luben family.

He also said cash bundles found in Mr Luben's safe were tested for drugs, using a machine called an itemiser, and tested positive for cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.

"I've never taken drugs. I've never been charged in connection with drugs," said Mr Luben.

The case continues.