South Wales Police officers' theft trial jury discharged
- 30 October 2015
- From the section South West Wales
Three South Wales Police officers accused of stealing £30,000 will face a new trial, after the jury was dismissed.
Former Det Sgt Stephen Phillips, 47, of Swansea, Det Cons Christopher Evans, 38, of Llangennech, and Michael Stokes, 35, from Glynneath, had denied theft.
On Friday, the judge at Cardiff Crown Court told the jury that they would no longer be considering the case.
A new trial is now expected to get under way on Monday.