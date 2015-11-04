Grub Kitchen bug restaurant opens in St Davids

One of the UK's first bug restaurants has opened in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, with dishes including cricket cookies and toasted mealworms.

Other restaurants have experimented with edible insects, but Grub Kitchen has made them the focus of its menu.

Head chef Andrew Holcroft said he was keen to normalise entomophagy - the consumption of insects.

"The bug burger has been the most popular dish since we opened," he said.

"I thought a lot of people would just be ordering nibbles or snacks."

Mr Holcroft's partner, entomologist Dr Sarah Beynon, has set up a bug farm on the same site, where she hopes to promote the use of bugs as a sustainable alternative to conventional livestock.

The couple currently have to import insects from Canada and the Netherlands for use in the restaurant, as the law does not allow breeding for consumption.

"There's no legislation at the moment for farming insects in the UK for us to eat," she said.

"The government are looking at it at the moment and in the next few months we will actually know whether insects could be included in primary agriculture within the UK."