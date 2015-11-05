Water to be returned to 500 Pembrokeshire homes within hours

About 500 households in Pembrokeshire will have their water supply restored within the next few hours following a burst main, Welsh Water has said.

Residents in Crymych, Boncath, St Dogmaels, Tegryn and Nevern have been without water since Wednesday.

Welsh Water said the ruptured main had been fixed and water had been restored to the majority of affected customers.

A spokesman apologised and said the local network was being refilled slowly to prevent further bursts.

The company said it would renew the water main to avoid disruption in future.

Water may be discoloured for a period of time, but this is normal, Welsh Water added.

Ysgol y Frenni in Crymych and Ysgol Clydau in Tegryn were closed on Thursday because there was no water to flush the toilets.

On Wednesday, supplies in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire were also cut off.