Sharm holidaymaker 'on edge' amid flight cancellations

A Carmarthenshire holidaymaker said she was "on edge" in Sharm el-Sheikh after the UK halted all flights between Britain and the Egyptian airport following a plane crash at the weekend.

The UK said there is a "significant possibility" an explosive device caused the crash, killing all 224 on board.

Lesley-Ann Evans from Llanelli said she had not heard if she will be able to return home on Saturday as planned.

Officials are working with airlines on flights to bring UK tourists home.

UK experts are assessing security after the Russian Airbus 321 crashed on Saturday.

Sharm holidaymaker Lesley-Ann Evans said partner Gareth had not felt safe since the plane crash

Ms Evans and partner Gareth were delayed at Gatwick Airport following the crash.

She said: "We were due to board and it was announced that there had been an incident so the flight was going to be delayed.

"Obviously that set everybody off on the internet, looking to find out what the incident was. Everybody started talking about a plane crash and eventually they announced it.

"It's our first time out here and we're a bit on edge."

Number 10 said flights had been delayed as a "precautionary measure" as "more information has come to light".