Chinese vase sells for £114,000 at Carmarthen auction

Nigel Hodson, auctioneer inspecting the vase Image copyright Peter Bolter/Wales News Service

A chipped Chinese porcelain vase has sold for £114,500 at auction.

Prior to being sold, the vase was valued at £150-£250, and was won by an online bidder from China.

The sale was held at an auction house in Carmarthenshire on Wednesday.

Auctioneer Nigel Hodson said: "It is the most expensive item I have ever sold. It's a great result. We didn't expect anything like that."

Mr Hodson, of Carmarthen-based Peter Francis, said the vase was spotted by eagle-eyed collecters who declared it to be an 18th Century wine jug, used during the Qing dynasty in China.

