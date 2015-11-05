Bus drivers 'warned council of Swansea Kingsway death'

Image copyright South Wales Police

Bus drivers warned Swansea council someone could die on Kingsway, two years before a man was knocked down and killed, an inquest has heard.

Daniel Foss, 37, of Gower, died on 24 September 2013 after he stepped into the path of a coach.

In a letter, First Cymru called for the installation of barriers "before there is a fatality", the inquest in Swansea heard on Thursday.

It was also told the authority was spending money on more dangerous roads.

On 31 March 2015 Sgt Louise Lucas, 41, died after being hit by a bus on the same road.

Her death did lead to barriers being installed, and on 1 November a one-way system was introduced.

Mark Thomas, from the council's traffic and highways department, said statistics showed there were more dangerous roads in the county.

"Kingsway wasn't as dangerous as Fabian Way or the road from Cockett to Llanridian," he said.

Christian Howells, who represents Mr Foss's family, asked: "Why did Kingsway have to wait?"

Mr Thomas replied: "There's limited resource and it has to be attached to the most pressing issues."

Mr Thomas added, during the design and planning process six years ago, changes were made, including installing traffic islands and changing the colour of the tarmac in bus lanes.

The inquest continues.