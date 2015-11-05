Man's driving ban after writer Julian Ruck hit-and-run

Image copyright Swansea Evening Post Image caption Julian Ruck suffered serious head and leg injuries in the crash

A Carmarthenshire man has been banned from driving after a hit-and-run which left writer Julian Ruck seriously hurt.

Brogan Griffiths, 19, from Burry Port, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road accident.

Mr Ruck suffered serious head and leg injuries in the crash on 17 October on New Street, Kidwelly, and remains in hospital.

Griffiths was disqualified from driving for two years at Llanelli magistrates'.

He also received a 20-week sentence in a young offender's institution suspended for two years, was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and pay £455.

Mr Ruck is the author of four books and a columnist for local newspapers.