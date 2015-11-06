Call for Church in Wales to adopt Carmarthen graveyard

Image copyright John Duckfield/Geograph Image caption St Davids Church has been derelict since a storm damaged the roof in November 2003

The Church in Wales should take on a Carmarthen graveyard, to help secure its future, the former mayor has said.

Richard Goodridge joined a ceremony at St David's Church in Picton Terrace on Friday, paying tribute to six World War One servicemen buried at the cemetery.

But it was only made possible after paths were cut through undergrowth around the graves.

Owner Aaron Hill said he would be "more than happy" to work alongside local people to improve its condition.

The north Wales businessman bought the church and graveyard for just £1 in 2011, but said his initial priority was the Grade II listed church, which was "roofless and unprotected for nine years".

But Mr Goodridge, who hopes to set up a charity to protect the graveyard, said it had become "completely overgrown".

The Church in Wales said it was involved in ongoing negotiations with the owner to ensure the building was properly maintained in future.