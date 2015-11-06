Water supply restored to Pembrokeshire after burst pipe

Image caption Bottled water has given to affected residents

The final homes and businesses affected by a burst water main should have had service restored, Welsh Water has said.

The company said on Friday morning staff worked throughout the night to finish repair works following the rupture of the pipe in Pembrokeshire.

Thousands of people were initially affected across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

A Welsh Water spokesman apologised for the problems and thanked customers for their patience.

He added: "We have already confirmed that we will be investing in renewing this water main from next April so that we can help avoid such disruption in the future.

"As supplies return to normal, they may be intermittent and this could result in discoloured water for a period of time.

"This is not unusual after an incident of this nature and should clear within a short period of time."