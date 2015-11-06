Llanarthne timber and tyre fire extinguished
A large timber and tyre fire which burned throughout the night in Carmarthenshire has been extinguished.
Crews from Tumble and Llandeilo were called to a farm in Maesybont, Llanarthne, at 20:40 GMT on Thursday.
A "Coldcut Cobra" ultra-high pressure water jet, which is on trial with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, was used to tackle the blaze.
An environmental protection unit was also sent to reduce the risk of pollution.
Coldcut Cobra
- Originally developed in Sweden to cut concrete
- The high-pressure water lance is so strong it can cut through walls, doors and window frames, according to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service
- In October, the service announced a three-month trial, saying the equipment uses less water than traditional firefighting techniques
- It is designed to enable firefighting from outside a building, making it safer
- With the use of an abrasive, it can cut through most common building materials
- Thursday's fire in Llanarthne was only the second time the Cobra unit has been deployed in Wales, with crews at Swansea's Morriston Fire Station also testing it before a decision is made on a wider roll-out
- Chief fire officer Chris Davies said: "This is offensive firefighting from a defensive position"