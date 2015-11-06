Swansea's Kingsway layout a 'factor' in Daniel Foss's death

Image caption One way: The road layout was changed to a single direction this month

The former layout of Swansea's Kingsway was a contributory factor in the death of a pedestrian, an inquest has heard.

Daniel Foss, 37, of Gower, died on 24 September 2013 after he stepped into the path of a coach.

Road safety consultant Mark Steventon made the comment during the hearing on Friday.

Bus drivers warned someone could die on the road two years before the death of Mr Foss, the inquest in Swansea was told on Thursday.

On 31 March 2015 Sgt Louise Lucas, 41, died after being hit by a bus on the same road leading to barriers being installed, and on 1 November a one-way system was introduced.

Image copyright South Wales Police

Previously, cars and lorries were restricted to one-way traffic, but buses and taxis used a separate two-way section.

Mr Steventon said the Kingsway was not unique and that other cities had created bus routes where buses travelled in an "unconventional direction".

He said there was anecdotal evidence that pedestrians had been injured because they were looking the wrong way before crossing.

"In my professional opinion, the design of the Kingsway at that location was a contributory factor in Daniel Foss' death," he said.

"In my experience, pedestrians pay very little attention to road signs or road markings."

He suggested a number of ways safety could be improved on the Kingsway including a mandatory 20mph speed limit, introducing traffic calming measures, raised and staggered pedestrian crossings forcing pedestrians to look into the direction of oncoming traffic.

The inquest has been adjourned until 20 November.