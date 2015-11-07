Swansea City shareholders invest in university spinout businesses

Image copyright Jaggery

Two shareholders in Swansea City Football Club are to invest in the city university's spinout businesses.

Martin Morgan and Brian Katzen will be presented with projects over the next two years.

Together with the Swansea University Innovation Fund, they will invest up to £50,000 in their chosen companies.

This will help speed up the commercialisation of technologies derived from research at the university.

Dr Gerry Ronan, head of Swansea Innovations, said: "With their wealth of experience amassed over many successful years in industry, Brian and Martin have a huge amount to offer."