Missing River Tawe fisherman search resumes

A search is under way for a fisherman who was seen falling into the River Tawe in Swansea.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday at Tawe lock gates at the city's marina.

A rescue team from Mumbles coastguard and a helicopter from RAF St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, were dispatched but the search was suspended until 08:00 GMT.

Coastguard Pete Summers said the weather had been "challenging".

"We are very concerned for the safety of this man," he said.

"The weather last night was challenging with a moderate to rough sea, rain and winds gusting up to gale force.

"The coastguard rescue teams' search this morning will be land-based, whilst the lifeboat will be searching the Swansea Bay area."

South Wales Police said officers are assisting the search of the marina